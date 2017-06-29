LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson June 29, 2017 3:15 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will have Sam Bradford as their wheelman heading into the 2017 season. But is he the long-term answer for the heist? We chat about that along with (hopefully) putting a bow on #Kombuchagate, excerpt from my BULL with Andy Carlson chat with Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) about Sam/Teddy and why he’s big on Dalvin Cook, and bring it on home with a wide-ranging talk with Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) of The Daily Norseman.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Can This Please Be the End of Kombucha Gate?
• Is Sam Bradford Worth $20 Million Per Year?
• Emory Hunt Talking Teddy/Bradford and Dalvin Cook
• Interview with Ted Glover of The Daily Norseman

All that and more “Fireworks Are Stupid” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

