The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will have Sam Bradford as their wheelman heading into the 2017 season. But is he the long-term answer for the heist? We chat about that along with (hopefully) putting a bow on #Kombuchagate, excerpt from my BULL with Andy Carlson chat with Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) about Sam/Teddy and why he’s big on Dalvin Cook, and bring it on home with a wide-ranging talk with Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) of The Daily Norseman.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Can This Please Be the End of Kombucha Gate?

• Is Sam Bradford Worth $20 Million Per Year?

• Emory Hunt Talking Teddy/Bradford and Dalvin Cook

• Interview with Ted Glover of The Daily Norseman

All that and more “Fireworks Are Stupid” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN