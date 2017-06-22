LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Summer, Summer, Summertime (ep. 378)

By Andy Carlson June 22, 2017 3:18 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have broken down their Mini-Camp tents and dispersed for the summer. It only took a day for news of the first legal run-in to break (KOMBUCHA!!!!), but hopefully it will all be low profile until the Purple reconvene in Mankato at the end of July.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Dammit, Michael Floyd
• We Didn’t Need Eric Decker
• Zimmer Becoming HEAD COACH Mike Zimmer
• Let’s Talk About David Morgan
• Dalvin Cook Has Been Impressing
• Trae Waynes is Gonna Start
• Thoughts on the ‘Packer’ Wedding
• Check-In With Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of The Viking Age

All that and more “PLEASE no (more) legal run-ins before Training Camp” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
