The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have broken down their Mini-Camp tents and dispersed for the summer. It only took a day for news of the first legal run-in to break (KOMBUCHA!!!!), but hopefully it will all be low profile until the Purple reconvene in Mankato at the end of July.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Dammit, Michael Floyd

• We Didn’t Need Eric Decker

• Zimmer Becoming HEAD COACH Mike Zimmer

• Let’s Talk About David Morgan

• Dalvin Cook Has Been Impressing

• Trae Waynes is Gonna Start

• Thoughts on the ‘Packer’ Wedding

• Check-In With Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of The Viking Age

All that and more “PLEASE no (more) legal run-ins before Training Camp” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

