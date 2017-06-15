Mandatory Mini-Camp is winding down for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the only legit break in the NFL calendar is just on the horizon. But fortunately (unfortunately?) there’s never a shortage of interesting events to talk about with the Purple and we rounded up a few today to take you into the weekend. Hopefully one with less hail this time around.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Randy Moss & Ahmad Rashad into the Ring of Honor in 2017

• Kelly Kleine Promoted to College Scouting Coordinator

• Mandatory Mandatory Mini-Camp Talkers

• I’m Not Giving Up on TJ Clemmings (Yet)

• Interview with Taylor Grosfield, Instagram Legend @VikingsGraphics

• Clip of Chat with Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Dynasty League Football on Dalvin Cook

All that and more “PLEASE no arrests before Training Camp” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

