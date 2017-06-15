LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Better Call Vikes (ep. 376)

Purple FTW! Podcast: WARNING: @VikingsGraphics Content Ahead (ep. 377)

By Andy Carlson June 15, 2017 2:49 pm

Mandatory Mini-Camp is winding down for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the only legit break in the NFL calendar is just on the horizon. But fortunately (unfortunately?) there’s never a shortage of interesting events to talk about with the Purple and we rounded up a few today to take you into the weekend. Hopefully one with less hail this time around.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Randy Moss & Ahmad Rashad into the Ring of Honor in 2017
• Kelly Kleine Promoted to College Scouting Coordinator
• Mandatory Mandatory Mini-Camp Talkers
• I’m Not Giving Up on TJ Clemmings (Yet)
• Interview with Taylor Grosfield, Instagram Legend @VikingsGraphics
• Clip of Chat with Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Dynasty League Football on Dalvin Cook

All that and more “PLEASE no arrests before Training Camp” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow @VikingsGraphics Ahmad Rashad Andy Carlson Dalvin Cook Dynasty League Football Instagram Kelly Kleine Mike Zimmer Mini-Camp Minnesota MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Randy Moss Rick Spielman Ring of Honor Scott Fish Taylor Grosfield TJ Clemmings Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory YouTube
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Better Call Vikes (ep. 376)