LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: IndeVikings Day (ep. 380)

Purple FTW! Podcast: 9 Under the Radar Vikings Training Camp Questions (ep. 381)

By Andy Carlson July 13, 2017 1:36 pm

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Training Camp is less than two weeks away and all of the main storylines have already been beaten to death. Will Laquon Treadwell rebound in year 2? Will Teddy Bridgewater start the year on the PUP? Can Anthony Barr earn his 5th year option? Can the offensive line not be garbage this season? Blah blah blah. So today we decided to take a deeper dive into 9 under the radar training camp questions that I’m interested in.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• What if Trae Waynes or Mackensie Alexander are bad?
• What’s gonna happen with Taylor Heinicke?
• Is Joe Berger still #Good?
• What’s B-Rob’s role in 2017?
• Is this finally the year for Marcus Sherels?
• Does Tre Roberson crack the 53-man roster?
• Is this it for Antone Exum?
• Which UDFA will make the roster?
• Who’s the punter/kicker gonna be?

All that and more “How’s Teddy Look?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Harris Antone Exum Brian Robison Joe Berger Kai Forbath Mackenzie Alexander Mankato Marcus Sherels MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Taylor Heinicke Trae Waynes training camp Tre Roberson Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: IndeVikings Day (ep. 380)