Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Training Camp is less than two weeks away and all of the main storylines have already been beaten to death. Will Laquon Treadwell rebound in year 2? Will Teddy Bridgewater start the year on the PUP? Can Anthony Barr earn his 5th year option? Can the offensive line not be garbage this season? Blah blah blah. So today we decided to take a deeper dive into 9 under the radar training camp questions that I’m interested in.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• What if Trae Waynes or Mackensie Alexander are bad?

• What’s gonna happen with Taylor Heinicke?

• Is Joe Berger still #Good?

• What’s B-Rob’s role in 2017?

• Is this finally the year for Marcus Sherels?

• Does Tre Roberson crack the 53-man roster?

• Is this it for Antone Exum?

• Which UDFA will make the roster?

• Who’s the punter/kicker gonna be?

All that and more “How’s Teddy Look?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

