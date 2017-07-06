LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: IndeVikings Day (ep. 380)

By Andy Carlson July 6, 2017

Happy belated 4th of July, Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Fans. Since we didn’t have the foresight to do it last week, you’ll hear our Independence Day schpeel this week. Also a wide ranging Vikings chat with Joe Johnson of Purple PTSD covering Mankato training camp, Anthony Barr’s make-or-break season, what position the Vikings 2018 1st round pick should be, and personal insight to the Michael Floyd situation that will make you rethink it. Also 5 Things You Might Not Know about Vikes Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

All that and more “Bill Pullman would make a fine O-Line coach” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

