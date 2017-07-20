Purple FTW! Podcast: One Last Mankato Party (ep. 382)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings announced this week that this season’s training camp (the 52nd edition in Mankato) will be the final year at The Crown Jewel of South Central Minnesota. Today on the show, we’ll run through some Mankato memories as well as some Vikings training camp talkers to get you ready for when the Purple descends upon Mankato one last time.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Vikings Leaving Mankato After 52 Training Camps

• Dalvin Cook to Return Kicks?

• Michael Floyd Suspended 4 Games

• Who’s the Most Irreplaceable Player on the Roster?

• 1 Got To Go: Teddy, Xavier, Danielle, Diggs

• What to Expect Out of 2017 Anthony Barr

• What if Nick Easton is #Good?

• Rookies Reporting Early

• Mankato Plans & Dates

All that and more “The Crown Jewel of South Central Minnesota” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

