Purple FTW! Podcast: Say Anything, Teddy (ep. 383)

The entire Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squad is now in Mankato. 2017 Training Camp is officially ON. We run through a few notably Purple talkers from the first week including thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater addressing the media for the first time in 11-months, plus an update from Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner.
Today’s Talkers Include:
• Teddy Finally Speaks
• The Benefits of Rookies Reporting Early
• Sam Bradford Presser Takeaways
• Everson Griffen Mega Deal
• Who Gets Extended Next?
• Antone Exum: Lazarus Man?
• Taylor Heinicke or Case Keenum
• Chat with Daniel House of Vikings Corner
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
All that and more “In Your Eyes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
A Carlson Digital Joint
Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN