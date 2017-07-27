Purple FTW! Podcast: Say Anything, Teddy (ep. 383)

The entire Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squad is now in Mankato. 2017 Training Camp is officially ON. We run through a few notably Purple talkers from the first week including thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater addressing the media for the first time in 11-months, plus an update from Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Teddy Finally Speaks

• The Benefits of Rookies Reporting Early

• Sam Bradford Presser Takeaways

• Everson Griffen Mega Deal

• Who Gets Extended Next?

• Antone Exum: Lazarus Man?

• Taylor Heinicke or Case Keenum

• Chat with Daniel House of Vikings Corner

All that and more “In Your Eyes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

