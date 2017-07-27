LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: One Last Mankato Party (ep. 382)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Say Anything, Teddy (ep. 383)

By Andy Carlson July 27, 2017 4:59 pm

The entire Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squad is now in Mankato. 2017 Training Camp is officially ON. We run through a few notably Purple talkers from the first week including thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater addressing the media for the first time in 11-months, plus an update from Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Teddy Finally Speaks
• The Benefits of Rookies Reporting Early
• Sam Bradford Presser Takeaways
• Everson Griffen Mega Deal
• Who Gets Extended Next?
• Antone Exum: Lazarus Man?
• Taylor Heinicke or Case Keenum
• Chat with Daniel House of Vikings Corner
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

All that and more “In Your Eyes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Antone Exum Case Keenum Dalvin Cook Everson Griffen Linval Joseph Mankato MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sam Bradford Taylor Heinicke Teddy Bridgewater training camp Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: One Last Mankato Party (ep. 382)