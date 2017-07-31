Xavier Rhodes was rewarded by the Minnesota Vikings with a brand new contract extension, making him one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL. Santa Rick Spielman continues to make the rounds and ink his guys to long-term deals. Who’s next? We speculate on that as well as chat with Producer Allie (@skolgirldn) to talk about Purple FTW’s upcoming takeover of Mankato.
Note – Boulder Tap House Mankato show times: Wednesday 7pm, Thursday 7pm, Saturday Noon. Come hang out, grab some great grub and drinks, and say hi to the crew!
Today’s Talkers Include:
• Xavier Rhodes Gots Paid
• Rundown with Producer Allie
• What Does Sam Bradford Have to Do?
• Michael Floyd vs Laquon Treadwell
• Linval Hangry
• Defensive Tackle is Crowded
• So About Bucky Hodges
• Dalvin Cook is as Dynamic as Advertised
All that and more “Toll Rhodes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
