Purple FTW! Podcast: Xavier Got (Rightfully) Paid (ep. 384)

By Andy Carlson July 31, 2017

Xavier Rhodes was rewarded by the Minnesota Vikings with a brand new contract extension, making him one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL. Santa Rick Spielman continues to make the rounds and ink his guys to long-term deals. Who’s next? We speculate on that as well as chat with Producer Allie (@skolgirldn) to talk about Purple FTW’s upcoming takeover of Mankato.

Note – Boulder Tap House Mankato show times: Wednesday 7pm, Thursday 7pm, Saturday Noon. Come hang out, grab some great grub and drinks, and say hi to the crew!

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Xavier Rhodes Gots Paid
• Rundown with Producer Allie
• What Does Sam Bradford Have to Do?
• Michael Floyd vs Laquon Treadwell
• Linval Hangry
• Defensive Tackle is Crowded
• So About Bucky Hodges
• Dalvin Cook is as Dynamic as Advertised
All that and more “Toll Rhodes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

