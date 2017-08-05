Purple FTW! Podcast: 53-Man Voting LIVE from the Boulder Tap House (ep. 388)

The infamous dead period between Saturday morning walkthrough and the famous Training Camp Night Practice is upon us. That’s why Andy has welcomed in a cavalcade of guests: Luke Inman, Sam Ekstrom, and Arif Hasan of Zone Coverage; Eric Thompson and Yinka Ayinde of The Daily Norseman; and Drew Mahowald and BJ Reidell of Vikings Territory into the Boulder Tap House Mankato to democratically vote on the Vikings 53-man roster.

All that and more “Linval PAID” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN