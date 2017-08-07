The final edition of the Minnesota Vikings famous Saturday Night Training Camp Practice from Mankato is in the books. We take the time to comb through a handful of pressing topics from the practice and the week leading up, including stories from our shows at Boulder Tap House and a few from the Mankato night life. #Ribfest
Today’s Talkers Include
• Stefon Diggs is Ready for Primetime
• Sam Bradford’s Accuracy is Still His Hallmark
• Dalvin Cook & Jerick McKinnon Will Be a Dynamic Duo
• Who Knew Rashod Hill’s Health Would Be Paramount
• Ben Gedeon is Legit
• Xavier Rhodes is NOT a Practice Player
• The Vikings Need a Big Year from Trae Waynes
• Rodney Adams is Back in the Derby
• Anthony Barr is Back
• Teddy is Still a Fan Favorite
• Why I’m in on Isaac Fruechte
• Big Linval’s Contract Extension
All that and more “Goodbye, Mankato” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
