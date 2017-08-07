LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: A Baker’s Dozen Thoughts from the Vikings Night Practice (ep. 389)

August 7, 2017

The final edition of the Minnesota Vikings famous Saturday Night Training Camp Practice from Mankato is in the books. We take the time to comb through a handful of pressing topics from the practice and the week leading up, including stories from our shows at Boulder Tap House and a few from the Mankato night life. #Ribfest

Today’s Talkers Include
• Stefon Diggs is Ready for Primetime
• Sam Bradford’s Accuracy is Still His Hallmark
• Dalvin Cook & Jerick McKinnon Will Be a Dynamic Duo
• Who Knew Rashod Hill’s Health Would Be Paramount
• Ben Gedeon is Legit
• Xavier Rhodes is NOT a Practice Player
• The Vikings Need a Big Year from Trae Waynes
• Rodney Adams is Back in the Derby
• Anthony Barr is Back
• Teddy is Still a Fan Favorite
• Why I’m in on Isaac Fruechte
• Big Linval’s Contract Extension

All that and more “Goodbye, Mankato” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

