The final edition of the Minnesota Vikings famous Saturday Night Training Camp Practice from Mankato is in the books. We take the time to comb through a handful of pressing topics from the practice and the week leading up, including stories from our shows at Boulder Tap House and a few from the Mankato night life. #Ribfest

Today’s Talkers Include

• Stefon Diggs is Ready for Primetime

• Sam Bradford’s Accuracy is Still His Hallmark

• Dalvin Cook & Jerick McKinnon Will Be a Dynamic Duo

• Who Knew Rashod Hill’s Health Would Be Paramount

• Ben Gedeon is Legit

• Xavier Rhodes is NOT a Practice Player

• The Vikings Need a Big Year from Trae Waynes

• Rodney Adams is Back in the Derby

• Anthony Barr is Back

• Teddy is Still a Fan Favorite

• Why I’m in on Isaac Fruechte

• Big Linval’s Contract Extension

All that and more “Goodbye, Mankato” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

