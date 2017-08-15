LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Fargo Is Not In Minnesota, Dammit feat. JReidDraftScout (ep. 395)

By Andy Carlson August 15, 2017 6:21 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are trying not to repeat as 8-8 champs, dontcha know. That’s why the concerns with the offensive line, stopping the run on defense, and their overall ability to put points on the board are still a concern even after one preseason game. To discuss the concerns and celebrate the bright spots so far is friend of the program Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of The Viking Age and the Climbing the Pocket Podcast. Also Uncle Nick sits in the first half of the show and clowns “preemptive Super Bowl celebratory song” with me. The Vikes have had two solid ones.

All that and more “Oh Yahhhh” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

