Purple FTW! Podcast: Going HAM with Myles Gorham (ep. 396)

By Andy Carlson August 16, 2017 10:29 am

We brought Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of I Don’t Hate Sam Bradford and the Climbing the Pocket Podcast into the Blue Door Pub to talk Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings preseason, get his unique take on the wide receiver situation given that he played college wideout (not well against Winona State though for the record…), thoughts on how Teddy vs Sam will shake out, and what training camp was like as a Vikings PR intern. Plus a surprise cameo from Yinka Ayinde (@saxyprince) of The Daily Norseman as we talked offensive line, the joys/terribleness of #VikingsTwitter, and what it was like meeting legend Arif Hasan in person for the first time.

All that and more “Michael Floyd Loved Kombucha in 2013” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

