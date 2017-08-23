Purple FTW! Podcast: Guerrilla Radio with Zach Halverson (ep. 400)

Teddy Bridgewater vs Sam Bradford. National anthem protests. Solar eclipse fails. WHY Mitch Leidner? Free promotion for the Denver travel bureau. We welcomed in Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) of KFAN to discuss all of those topics and more in a fun and diverse discussion. Plus Zach talks about what it was like being on the job the day of the Teddy knee injury.

All that and more “Denver Rocks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

