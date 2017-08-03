The Purple FTW! Podcast has descended upon Mankato for Minnesota Vikings Training Camp. We set up shop at Boulder Tap House, our home away from home, and Andy and Producer Allie welcomed in Eric Thompson (The Daily Norseman) and Arif Hasan (Zone Coverage) to recap some random Purple tidbits. The crew chatted about Sam Bradford and Mike Zimmer’s dap fail, Laquon Treadwell’s hamstring injury (which may or may not have been caused by Antone Exum), Riley Reiff’s back “twinge”, Dalvin Cook living up to the hype, and the Michael Floyd Redemption Tour. Plus who would prevail in a Twin Cities sports media Anchorman-style rumble.

All that and more “Hi, Megyn Kelly” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

