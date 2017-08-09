Fans make the game. The Viking World Order makes Minnesota Vikings fans. Erin Darsow (@PandaVike22) aka Purple Panda makes the Viking World Order. Andy invited the Vikings super fan to the Blue Door Pub to talk about her rabid fandom, the ins and outs of the VWO, show off her extensive autograph tattoos, and what the Vikes playing in their home stadium would mean to her.

All that and more “IF YOU CUT ME I BLEED PURPLE” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN