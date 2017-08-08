LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Out of Our Depth feat. JReidDraftScout (ep. 390)

By Andy Carlson August 8, 2017 10:48 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart officially on Monday morning. We take a hack at overreacting to some of the player placements as well as dip into the mailbag, hash out Matt Kalil’s recent comments about offensive line coaches, and have our first weekly visit with Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to chew on a little Purple.

All that and more “FIRST TEAM DEFENSE!!!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

