Purple FTW! Podcast: Teddy vs Bradford with JReidDraftScout (ep. 399)

Rumors and scuttlebutt abound as speculation has emerged that Teddy Bridgewater may be physically ready to resume practicing earlier than initially believed. IF that happens and Teddy avoids the physically unable to perform list (and his contract tolling), it opens up a number of interesting scenarios for the 2017 season. To help sort through the conjecture, we brought in @JReidDraftScout (The Viking Age) for his weekly spot. Plus I have some choice words for the stupid solar eclipse and the debut of Tell The Truth Tuesday.

All that and more “SAVE. MARTHA.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN