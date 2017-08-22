LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Teddy vs Bradford with JReidDraftScout (ep. 399)

By Andy Carlson August 22, 2017 6:25 am

Rumors and scuttlebutt abound as speculation has emerged that Teddy Bridgewater may be physically ready to resume practicing earlier than initially believed. IF that happens and Teddy avoids the physically unable to perform list (and his contract tolling), it opens up a number of interesting scenarios for the 2017 season. To help sort through the conjecture, we brought in @JReidDraftScout (The Viking Age) for his weekly spot. Plus I have some choice words for the stupid solar eclipse and the debut of Tell The Truth Tuesday.

All that and more “SAVE. MARTHA.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

