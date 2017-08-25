Purple FTW! Podcast: The Quarterback Episode with Mark Schofield of Inside the Pylon (ep. 402)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson August 25, 2017 6:05 am

You want Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quarterbacks insights and takes? We has them. Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) of Inside the Pylon stops by to talk about all of the Vikings quarterbacks (except Case Keenum because, you know), plus I breakdown some interesting discoveries brought up by Thursday’s guest and former agent Joel Corry about Sam Bradford’s potential 2018 franchise tag and the possible legal mess surrounding Teddy Bridgewater’s tolling situation. Bring it on home with 5 Things I’m Watching For during Vikings-Niners.

All that and more “Peace With Inches” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

