Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings 53-Man Roster Projections + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 404)

By Andy Carlson August 29, 2017 10:17 am

Roster cut downs go from 90 all the way to 53 at the end of the week. I think the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squadron is already set in stone and the 4th preseason game (barring injury, *knock on wood*) will have little to no effect on who makes at least $465,000 this season and who goes and works at Foot Locker. We’ll talk through my official Vikings 53-man roster projection (follow along here) plus Jordan Reid (@JreidDraftScout) of Vikings Territory/Climbing the Pocket makes his weekly stop to recap Vikes-Niners.

All that and more “I Made the Rooster!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

