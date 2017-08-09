LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Preview – The Leslie Frazier Bowl (ep. 392)

By Andy Carlson August 9, 2017 4:30 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings (finally) take the field tonight in Western New York (which is basically Alabama with snow) in a free skate with the Buffalo Bills. We preview the game (as far as you can preview a preseason game), what to watch for, battles I’m looking to get some clarity on, and rummage through the mailbag I ignored earlier in the week.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The Weakside Linebacker Drama
• Bottom of the Roster Wide Receivers
• The Resurrection of Jarius Wright
• Time for Michael Floyd to Show Up and Show Out
• Watch Special Teams Groupings
• Easton or Elflein? Elflein or Easton?
• Kicker and Punter Competition
• Happy Birthday, Dalvin Cook
• Rashod Hill Under the Lights (Maybe)
• Defensive Back Groupings
• Mailbah!

All that and more “It’s also the Vlad Ducasse Bowl” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Ben Gedeon Buffalo Bills Dalvin Cook Jarius Wright Kai Forbath Leslie Frazier Michael Floyd MInnesota Vikings Nic Easton Pat Elflein Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rashod Hill Sam Bradford Taylor Symmank Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
