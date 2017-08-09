Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Preview – The Leslie Frazier Bowl (ep. 392)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings (finally) take the field tonight in Western New York (which is basically Alabama with snow) in a free skate with the Buffalo Bills. We preview the game (as far as you can preview a preseason game), what to watch for, battles I’m looking to get some clarity on, and rummage through the mailbag I ignored earlier in the week.
Today’s Talkers Include
• The Weakside Linebacker Drama
• Bottom of the Roster Wide Receivers
• The Resurrection of Jarius Wright
• Time for Michael Floyd to Show Up and Show Out
• Watch Special Teams Groupings
• Easton or Elflein? Elflein or Easton?
• Kicker and Punter Competition
• Happy Birthday, Dalvin Cook
• Rashod Hill Under the Lights (Maybe)
• Defensive Back Groupings
• Mailbah!
All that and more “It’s also the Vlad Ducasse Bowl” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
