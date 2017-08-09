Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Preview – The Leslie Frazier Bowl (ep. 392)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings (finally) take the field tonight in Western New York (which is basically Alabama with snow) in a free skate with the Buffalo Bills. We preview the game (as far as you can preview a preseason game), what to watch for, battles I’m looking to get some clarity on, and rummage through the mailbag I ignored earlier in the week.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The Weakside Linebacker Drama

• Bottom of the Roster Wide Receivers

• The Resurrection of Jarius Wright

• Time for Michael Floyd to Show Up and Show Out

• Watch Special Teams Groupings

• Easton or Elflein? Elflein or Easton?

• Kicker and Punter Competition

• Happy Birthday, Dalvin Cook

• Rashod Hill Under the Lights (Maybe)

• Defensive Back Groupings

• Mailbah!

All that and more “It’s also the Vlad Ducasse Bowl” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

