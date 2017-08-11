Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Recap – As Coley as the Other Side of the Pillow (ep. 393)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prevailed on the field of battle Thursday night vanquishing the Bills of Buffalo in a contest that means nothing. But plenty of story lines from the game! We react (and over react) to a number of them in the first Purple FTW game recap of the season.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The 1st Team Offense Was…..

• The 1st Team Defense Was…..

• Dalvin Cook is Apparently #Good

• Stacy Coley Shined

• Rodney Adams Rollercoaster

• Tashawn Bower Earned Himself Some Money

• The Backup Quarterback Report

• I Really Liked How Eric Wilson Played

• Other Winners and Losers

• Twitter Questions

All that and more “…I Still Believe in Fruechte, Dammit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

