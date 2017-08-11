LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Recap – As Coley as the Other Side of the Pillow (ep. 393)

By Andy Carlson August 11, 2017 10:43 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prevailed on the field of battle Thursday night vanquishing the Bills of Buffalo in a contest that means nothing. But plenty of story lines from the game! We react (and over react) to a number of them in the first Purple FTW game recap of the season.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The 1st Team Offense Was…..
• The 1st Team Defense Was…..
• Dalvin Cook is Apparently #Good
• Stacy Coley Shined
• Rodney Adams Rollercoaster
• Tashawn Bower Earned Himself Some Money
• The Backup Quarterback Report
• I Really Liked How Eric Wilson Played
• Other Winners and Losers
• Twitter Questions

All that and more “…I Still Believe in Fruechte, Dammit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

