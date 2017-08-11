Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bills Recap – As Coley as the Other Side of the Pillow (ep. 393)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prevailed on the field of battle Thursday night vanquishing the Bills of Buffalo in a contest that means nothing. But plenty of story lines from the game! We react (and over react) to a number of them in the first Purple FTW game recap of the season.
Today’s Talkers Include
• The 1st Team Offense Was…..
• The 1st Team Defense Was…..
• Dalvin Cook is Apparently #Good
• Stacy Coley Shined
• Rodney Adams Rollercoaster
• Tashawn Bower Earned Himself Some Money
• The Backup Quarterback Report
• I Really Liked How Eric Wilson Played
• Other Winners and Losers
• Twitter Questions
All that and more “…I Still Believe in Fruechte, Dammit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
