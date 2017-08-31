LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Preview with Oscar Hazell (ep. 406)

By Andy Carlson August 31, 2017 9:53 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings mercifully wrap up the preseason Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins at Historic US Bank Stadium. To ramp up for this titanic struggle we brought in Oscar Hazell (@OscarHazell) of The Miami Pod to run through the opposition and get his take on the Vikings backups (unless the starters play for some reason…. Zimmer…). Plus I make the case that 2017 is (finally) the season the Vikings cut/trade wide receiver Jarius Wright.

All that and more “Historic US Bank Stadium is a non-smoking building, Jay” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

