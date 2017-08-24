LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Moneyball with Former Agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports (ep. 401)

By Andy Carlson August 24, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings made it rain over the offseason extending stalwarts pieces Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, and Everson Griffen. But were they player-friendly deals or team-friendly? To answer that, we brought in former agent and friend of the show Joel Corry (@CorryJoel) of CBS Sports to breakdown the numbers and also drop knowledge bombs about how Teddy Bridgewater can avoid his contract tolling even while starting the season on the PUP and how the Philadelphia Eagles may have screwed the Vikings out of the option of franchise tagging Sam Bradford in 2018. Also Joel fills us in about his experience negotiating with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and EVP of football operations Rob Brzezinski. Plus thoughts on Jaleel Johnson, the offensive line, and I fire up the Trade Machine 3000 to try and find some cornerback depth.

All that and more “You. Complete. Me.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
