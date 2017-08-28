LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Niners Recap – Look What You Made Me Do (ep. 403)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings overcame the ineptness of their 1st team offense and defense and were led to victory 32-31 over the San Francisco 49ers by their diminutive 4th string quarterback from Old Dominion. It was classic Vikings. Have the backups stage a massive comeback so the fans forget how bad the starters played in the first half. But Pepperridge Farm remembers. We recap the story lines from the dressed rehearsal preseason game.

Today’s Talkers Include
• HERO HEINICKE!
• 1st Team Offense Looks Like _____.
• Laquon Treadwell Debut
• The Starting Offensive Line. YAY
• What Happened to the Zimmer Hellfire Defense?
• Pierre Garcon Owned Trae Waynes
• The Mandatory Tashawn Bower Talking Point
• Start Antone Exum
• Stacy Coley or Rodney Adams
• Leftovers

All that and more “THIS IS FINE” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

