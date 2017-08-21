LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Seahawks Recap: Smells Like Preseason (ep. 398)

By Andy Carlson August 21, 2017

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suffered his 2nd career preseason defeat manning the helm of the Purple 20-13 at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks Friday night/Saturday morning. Because that matters apparently. The Vikings first team offense showed signs of life (despite not getting in the endzone, but hey — baby steps. We recap the highlights and the lowlights of the Vikes’ second exhibition exhibit.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The Weekly Referendum on Sam Bradford
• Dalvin Cook and the Offensive Line
• 1st Team Defense Was _____.
• Stefon Diggs Looks Amazing
• Antone Exum Starting at Safety
• Mackenzie Alexander And The No Good, Very Bad Day
• Ben Gedeon Starting at Weakside Linebacker
• The Mandatory Tashawn Bower Talking Point
• Blair Walsh Taunting Zimmer on the Sideline
• Loose Change

All that and more “AND I SAID BABY. IT’S 3AM I MUST BE LONELY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

