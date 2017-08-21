Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Seahawks Recap: Smells Like Preseason (ep. 398)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suffered his 2nd career preseason defeat manning the helm of the Purple 20-13 at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks Friday night/Saturday morning. Because that matters apparently. The Vikings first team offense showed signs of life (despite not getting in the endzone, but hey — baby steps. We recap the highlights and the lowlights of the Vikes’ second exhibition exhibit.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The Weekly Referendum on Sam Bradford

• Dalvin Cook and the Offensive Line

• 1st Team Defense Was _____.

• Stefon Diggs Looks Amazing

• Antone Exum Starting at Safety

• Mackenzie Alexander And The No Good, Very Bad Day

• Ben Gedeon Starting at Weakside Linebacker

• The Mandatory Tashawn Bower Talking Point

• Blair Walsh Taunting Zimmer on the Sideline

• Loose Change

All that and more “AND I SAID BABY. IT’S 3AM I MUST BE LONELY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN