Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Things. Preseason 2. (ep. 394)

Week 2 of the preseason rolls along with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings preparing to roll up to the Pacific Northwest for a Friday night lights skirmish with Blair Walsh and the Seattle Seahawks. Happy Monday. Let’s talk some Vikings and get you warmed up for the week.
Today’s Talkers Include
• Don’t Freak Out
• Charles Bronson Hill Signed
• Injury Round Up
• The Bears Claimed Roberto Aguayo
• Start Pat Elflein
• Show Some Respect to Sendejo?
• Kenny Golladay Worries Me
• Sum Up the Season in a GIF
All that and more “It’s pronounced GIF” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
