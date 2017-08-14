Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Things. Preseason 2. (ep. 394)

Week 2 of the preseason rolls along with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings preparing to roll up to the Pacific Northwest for a Friday night lights skirmish with Blair Walsh and the Seattle Seahawks. Happy Monday. Let’s talk some Vikings and get you warmed up for the week.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Don’t Freak Out

• Charles Bronson Hill Signed

• Injury Round Up

• The Bears Claimed Roberto Aguayo

• Start Pat Elflein

• Show Some Respect to Sendejo?

• Kenny Golladay Worries Me

• Sum Up the Season in a GIF

