Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Things. Preseason 2. (ep. 394)

By Andy Carlson August 14, 2017 6:00 am

Week 2 of the preseason rolls along with the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings preparing to roll up to the Pacific Northwest for a Friday night lights skirmish with Blair Walsh and the Seattle Seahawks. Happy Monday. Let’s talk some Vikings and get you warmed up for the week.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Don’t Freak Out
• Charles Bronson Hill Signed
• Injury Round Up
• The Bears Claimed Roberto Aguayo
• Start Pat Elflein
• Show Some Respect to Sendejo?
• Kenny Golladay Worries Me
Sum Up the Season in a GIF

All that and more “It’s pronounced GIF” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andrew Sendejo Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Bishop Sankey Bronson Hill Dalvin Cook Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Elflein Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Sam Bradford Trae Waynes Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
