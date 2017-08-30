LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Wha Wha What’s Your Fan-ta-ta-sy with Anthony Maggio (ep. 405)

By Andy Carlson August 30, 2017 11:34 am

With the NFL preseason wrapping up, that only means one thing: It’s fantasy draft season (or “SZN” as the kids say now). Anthony Maggio (@MplsMaggio) of the 1500 Fantasy Football Party joined us at Blue Door to drop some fairy tale football knowledge all over the dance floor with us. We talked about Minnesota Vikings players’ value (DON’T OVERDRAFT VIKES, YOU HOMERS. (Or do. You do you.)), draft strategies, boom or bust candidates, and of course some deep sleepers to make you the belle of your fantasy draft ball.

All that and more “Treadwell in the 5th? YOLO” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

