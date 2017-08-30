Purple FTW! Podcast: Wha Wha What’s Your Fan-ta-ta-sy with Anthony Maggio (ep. 405)

With the NFL preseason wrapping up, that only means one thing: It’s fantasy draft season (or “SZN” as the kids say now). Anthony Maggio (@MplsMaggio) of the 1500 Fantasy Football Party joined us at Blue Door to drop some fairy tale football knowledge all over the dance floor with us. We talked about Minnesota Vikings players’ value (DON’T OVERDRAFT VIKES, YOU HOMERS. (Or do. You do you.)), draft strategies, boom or bust candidates, and of course some deep sleepers to make you the belle of your fantasy draft ball.

All that and more “Treadwell in the 5th? YOLO” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

