LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Xavier Got (Rightfully) Paid (ep. 384)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Who’s Gonna Replace Cordarrelle? (N’ Stuff) (ep. 385)

By Andy Carlson August 1, 2017 10:13 am

The kick returner job for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings remains up in the air. We run through the likely successors to Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as recap Monday’s practice action as the Purple have a blessed day off today.

Note – Boulder Tap House Mankato show times: Wednesday 7pm, Thursday 7pm, Saturday Noon. Come hang out, grab some great grub and drinks, and say hi to the crew!

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Who’s Going to Return Kicks?
• I Like Training Camp Fights
• Anthony Barr in the Psycho Package
• I Was Wrong on Ben Gedeon (You Were Too)
• Clemmings & Isidora Got Reps with the 1s
• Griffen & Hunter Switching Sides
• When is it Time to Panic About the Riley Reiff Injury?
• Zimmer’s Thoughts on Latavius Murray
• Bradford is Balling Out
• Mailbag!
Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

All that and more “Marcus Sherels Could Survive a Nuclear Blast” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

[Download the Podcast!]

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Antone Exum Ben Gedeon Dalvin Cook Danielle Hunter Danny Isidora Everson Griffen laquon treadwell Latavius Murray Mankato Marcus Sherels MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Sam Bradford Teddy Bridgewater TJ Clemmings training camp Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Xavier Got (Rightfully) Paid (ep. 384)