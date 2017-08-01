The kick returner job for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings remains up in the air. We run through the likely successors to Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as recap Monday’s practice action as the Purple have a blessed day off today.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Who’s Going to Return Kicks?

• I Like Training Camp Fights

• Anthony Barr in the Psycho Package

• I Was Wrong on Ben Gedeon (You Were Too)

• Clemmings & Isidora Got Reps with the 1s

• Griffen & Hunter Switching Sides

• When is it Time to Panic About the Riley Reiff Injury?

• Zimmer’s Thoughts on Latavius Murray

• Bradford is Balling Out

• Mailbag!

All that and more “Marcus Sherels Could Survive a Nuclear Blast” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

