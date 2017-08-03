LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Mankato Lovin’ LIVE from the Boulder Tap House (ep. 386)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Who’s Up & Who’s Down in Mankato feat. Daniel House of Vikings Corner (ep. 387)

By Andy Carlson August 3, 2017 11:35 pm

The Mankato weather turned cold on Thursday, but the ambient temperature has zero effect on the heat of our takes. Daniel House (Vikings Corner) joined Andy at the Boulder Tap House Mankato to discuss Who is Up (Rashod Hill, Shamar Stephen, Michael Floyd) and Who is Down (Rodney Adams, Bucky Hodges, Trae Waynes), plus a phone-in cameo from my daughter Little Mugsy.

All that and more “Reid Fragel Does Not Rock” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Dalvin Cook Daniel House laquon treadwell Mankato MInnesota Vikings Noor Davis Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rashod Hill Reid Fragel Sam Bradford Stacy Coley Teddy Bridgewater training camp Vikings Vikings Vikings Corner Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Mankato Lovin’ LIVE from the Boulder Tap House (ep. 386)