The Mankato weather turned cold on Thursday, but the ambient temperature has zero effect on the heat of our takes. Daniel House (Vikings Corner) joined Andy at the Boulder Tap House Mankato to discuss Who is Up (Rashod Hill, Shamar Stephen, Michael Floyd) and Who is Down (Rodney Adams, Bucky Hodges, Trae Waynes), plus a phone-in cameo from my daughter Little Mugsy.

All that and more “Reid Fragel Does Not Rock” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

