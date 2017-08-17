Purple FTW! Podcast: Winner Winner Seachicken Dinner with Danny Kelly (ep. 397)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the Seattle “Vikings West” Seahawks get it on late Friday night/early Saturday morning for preseason game numero dos. To shed some light on the opposition we brought in Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) of The Ringer to fill us in on the Seahawks equally bad offensive line, how the fanbase feels about Beastmode returning for another team, why they chose Austin Davis over Colin Kaepernick, and of course… Blair Walsh takes. Plus I wrap up the show with some Teddy social media speculation, highlight my favorite parts of Drew Magary’s Why Your Team Sucks Vikings edition, and 5 players I’m looking forward to watching vs Seattle.

All that and more “Future Seahawk Laquon Treadwell” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN