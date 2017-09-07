Purple FTW! Podcast: Are We Still Mad About 2009? feat. Josh Pelto & Luke Inman (ep. 410)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson September 7, 2017 10:21 am

With the New Orleans Saints rolling into Historic US Bank Stadium Monday Night to open the 2017 season, it’s impossible not to revisit the 2009 NFC Championship Game and the hard feeling many of the Vikings faithful still harbor towards the Saints, the refs, and certain players on that Purple squad. But are those feelings justified? We explore in the first half of the show because I rewatched the entire game for the first time since seeing it live with me own two eyes on January 24, 2010. Plus for some levity, the debut of our new weekly segment The Happy Hour Half-Hour, with Josh Pelto (@JoshThePelto) and Luke Inman (@Luke_Spinman) having a few beverages and discussing some of the latest Vikings headlines. Sports Over Beers, if you will.

All that and more “Blame Childress” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Topics:
