Purple FTW! Podcast: Can the Vikings Get IT Back? feat. Josh Pelto & Luke Inman (ep. 419)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are gearing up to try and prevent the 2017 season from becoming clown shoes. I have some choice thoughts on the current quarterback situation (including if the Purple can make the playoffs with Keenum starting multiple games) and outline when the perfect time for Teddy Bridgewater to start if Sam Bradford is unable to. Plus the Happy Hour Half Hour (aka Vikes Over Beers) is back with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Luke Inman (@Luke_Spinman) joining me at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the current 1-1 squad and how they can get it done Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

All that and more “Teddy in Week 11. Book It.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

