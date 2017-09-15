Purple FTW! Podcast: LET THE GAMES BEGIN feat. Andrea Hangst & JReidDraftScout (ep. 415)

With the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prepared to descend upon the Steel City, we brought in Bleacher Report Steelers writer and friend of the program Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) to discuss the upcoming Week 2 fracas on the banks of the Three Rivers. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Vikings Territory swings by for his weekly appearance and drops some knowledge about how the Zimmer Hellfire Defense can put the brakes on the Steelers and the Triple B’s.

All that and more “The Gotham Rogues Used Mike Wallace Properly…” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

