Purple FTW! Podcast: Light a Candle feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 418)

Light a candle for Sam Bradford’s knee, Vikings fans. For today’s show we busted out Tell The Truth and laid out five factual(ish) Minnesota Vikings talkers including the near future with Case Keenum, how we may see Danny Isidora sooner rather than later, and why Rick Spielman’s job isn’t as secure as you may think. Plus @JReidDraftScout (Vikings Territory) swings in for his weekly segment and we do a deep dive on the troubles with Trae Waynes and look ahead to the solid Tampa Bay Buccaneers team rolling into Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

All that and more "The Truth Will Set You Free" chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

