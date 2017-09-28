Purple FTW! Podcast: Lionheart with Michael Grey & Vikes Over Beers feat. Josh Pelto (ep. 424)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson September 28, 2017 8:26 am

The Detroit Lions are looming. It’s time for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings to go JCVD on their rear ends. To help preview the upcoming tryst at Historic US Bank Stadium, we brought in long-time friend of the show and Lions apologist Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey). We chatted about whether or not he’s emotionally buying-in to the 2-1 (close to 3-0) Honolulu Blue Warriors or if he’s waiting for them to be the same ole Lions. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and I sit down for this week’s Happy Hour Half-Hour/Vikes Over Beers.

All that and more “Buffalo Totchos FTW!” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Dalvin Cook Detroit Lions Happy Hour Half-Hour Josh Pelto Matthew Stafford Michael Grey Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Vikes Over Beers Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
