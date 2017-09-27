Purple FTW! Podcast: New Vikings Blood feat. Courtney Cronin & Darren Wolfson (ep. 423)

New ESPN Nation Vikings writer Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) joined me at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the recently resuscitated Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. We talked at length about rookie running back Dalvin Cook, Sam Bradford’s injury, the repeatability of Case Keenum’s play from Sunday, the Vikings’ viability in the NFC , and some background on her and her career. Plus a bonus deep dive on the Oakland Raiders and Kanye West’s early discography. Also Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast phones in for his weekly segment talking Purple (with some bonus college basketball scandals).

All that and more “I. I Go For Mine. I Gots To Shine.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN