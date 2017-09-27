LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: New Vikings Blood feat. Courtney Cronin & Darren Wolfson (ep. 423)

By Andy Carlson September 27, 2017 12:30 pm

New ESPN Nation Vikings writer Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) joined me at The Blue Door Pub to chat about the recently resuscitated Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. We talked at length about rookie running back Dalvin Cook, Sam Bradford’s injury, the repeatability of Case Keenum’s play from Sunday, the Vikings’ viability in the NFC , and some background on her and her career. Plus a bonus deep dive on the Oakland Raiders and Kanye West’s early discography. Also Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast phones in for his weekly segment talking Purple (with some bonus college basketball scandals).

All that and more “I. I Go For Mine. I Gots To Shine.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

