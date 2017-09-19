Purple FTW! Podcast: Scooping Out Bradford’s Knee with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (ep. 417)

What is it with Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings quarterbacks and knees? For the latest on Sam Bradford’s banged up left knee, we brought in the big guns with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of KSTP Sports and The Scoop Podcast. Doogie and I chatted about the latest rumblings around Bradford’s injury, how many games Case Keenum could start and the team still make the playoffs, iif the Vikings had inquired about other available quarterbacks, and how Teddy Bridgewater coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list plays a part in this 2017 Greek tragedy. Plus some Tramaine Brock, Michael Floyd, and Alex Boone tidbits.

All that and more “Take No Action for Lamar Jackson” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

