LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Buccaneers Recap: The Keenum King (ep. 421)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell the TRUTH Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 422)

By Andy Carlson September 26, 2017 9:59 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings showed up and showed out on Sunday, but there are a few truthful items that have to be aired out. Today’s Tell The Truth Tuesday talkers include: Whether or not the Vikings can make the playoffs with Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen being the 2nd best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and if the Purple could sweep and go 8-0 at home during the regular season. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Vikings Territory swings in to recap the big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sift through how Case Keenum was set up for success, and a look ahead to the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

All that and more “Dalvin Cook’s Running for 200 on Sunday” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Dalvin Cook Detroit Lions JReidDraftScout Matthew Stafford Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Trae Waynes Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Buccaneers Recap: The Keenum King (ep. 421)