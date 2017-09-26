Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell the TRUTH Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 422)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings showed up and showed out on Sunday, but there are a few truthful items that have to be aired out. Today’s Tell The Truth Tuesday talkers include: Whether or not the Vikings can make the playoffs with Case Keenum, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen being the 2nd best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and if the Purple could sweep and go 8-0 at home during the regular season. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Vikings Territory swings in to recap the big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sift through how Case Keenum was set up for success, and a look ahead to the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

