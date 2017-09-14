Purple FTW! Podcast: The Road Warriors feat. Jon Ledyard & Josh Pelto (ep. 414)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have their first big road test coming up Sunday as they make a pilgrimage to the Mighty City on the Three Rivers to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. To preview the opposition, we brought in Steel City apologist Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) of FanRag Sports and the Locked on Steelers Podcast. Jon and I discussed the key Black & Yellow (Black & Yellow, Black & Yellow) weapons the Vikings will need to dismantle to pick up a big statement win on the road. Later on in the show, the Happy Hour Half-Hour (aka Vikes Over Beers) is back with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) kibitzing about re-calibrating expectations for this year’s Purple crop.

All that and more on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

