LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Headquarters with Shawn Zobel (ep. 413)

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Road Warriors feat. Jon Ledyard & Josh Pelto (ep. 414)

By Andy Carlson September 14, 2017 12:16 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have their first big road test coming up Sunday as they make a pilgrimage to the Mighty City on the Three Rivers to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. To preview the opposition, we brought in Steel City apologist Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) of FanRag Sports and the Locked on Steelers Podcast. Jon and I discussed the key Black & Yellow (Black & Yellow, Black & Yellow) weapons the Vikings will need to dismantle to pick up a big statement win on the road. Later on in the show, the Happy Hour Half-Hour (aka Vikes Over Beers) is back with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) kibitzing about re-calibrating expectations for this year’s Purple crop.

All that and more “Thielen is Like a Better Antonio Brown” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | <a href=”http://www.podcastone.co

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adrian Pterson Andy Carlson Dalvin Cook FanRag Sports Happy Hour Half-Hour Harrison Smith Jon Ledyard Josh Pelto Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Headquarters with Shawn Zobel (ep. 413)