Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes Over Beers feat. Matt Helgeson and Logan Lafferty (ep. 409)

Actual FOOTBALL football is upon us! As the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints led by future Hall of Fame running back Mark Ingram, we’re preparing for the season as well by jamming as much talk in as we can. To help us out, we welcomed in life-long Vikings fans Matt Helgeson (@MattHelgeson) and Logan Lafferty (@MrLeviathan) of the Strother Communications Group to hoist a couple of beers and enjoy some Blue Door deliciousness while talking Purple. We covered Adrian Peterson returning to Minnesota, why Alex Boone being kicked to the curb is no big thing, how Dalvin Cook could be the next big thing, and of course the mandatory Teddy vs Bradford talker.

All that and more on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

