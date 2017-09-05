Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings 53 Man Roster & Practice Squad Talkies feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 408)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings trimmed down their roster to the maximum 53 souls and organized their 10 man practice squad over Labor Day Weekend. We’re back here laboring talking all about the surprise (although not *too* surprising?) cut of Alex Boone, the waiver claiming and throwing all the money at some quarterback named Kyle Sloter, and all of the other claims and cuts as the Vikes prepare for legendary running back Mark Ingram and the New Orleans to invade Historic US Bank Stadium on Monday night. Plus @JReidDraftScout (Vikings Territory) and his weekly segment talking about the roster and an in-depth assessment of Non-Commissioned Officer Sloter.

All that and more “Peace Out, Willie Beavers chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

