LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Recap: The Preseason is Dead. Long Live the Preseason. (ep. 407)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings 53 Man Roster & Practice Squad Talkies feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 408)

By Andy Carlson September 5, 2017 10:41 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings trimmed down their roster to the maximum 53 souls and organized their 10 man practice squad over Labor Day Weekend. We’re back here laboring talking all about the surprise (although not *too* surprising?) cut of Alex Boone, the waiver claiming and throwing all the money at some quarterback named Kyle Sloter, and all of the other claims and cuts as the Vikes prepare for legendary running back Mark Ingram and the New Orleans to invade Historic US Bank Stadium on Monday night. Plus @JReidDraftScout (Vikings Territory) and his weekly segment talking about the roster and an in-depth assessment of Non-Commissioned Officer Sloter.

All that and more “Peace Out, Willie Beavers chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Alex Boone Andy Carlson Blake Bell Cedrick Lang Cornelius Edison Edmond Robinson Kyle Sloter Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Tashawn Bower Tramaine Brock Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Recap: The Preseason is Dead. Long Live the Preseason. (ep. 407)