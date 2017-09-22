LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Buccaneers Preview feat. Jenna Laine & Joe Duffy (ep. 420)

By Andy Carlson September 22, 2017 6:55 am

The swashbuckling Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to commander Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings attempt to right the ship and stay perfect at home. To help preview the clash upon the high seas…. Okay… Enough pirate references. We brought in ESPN NFL Nation’s Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine (@JennaLaineESPN) to dissect Tampa Bay and their approach to stopping the Vikings on Sunday. Plus (for entertainment purposes only) Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) called in to elaborate on the betting differences between Sam Bradford and Case Keenum starting at quarterback and also a look at the rest of the NFC North’s games and lines. And of course Five Things on a Friday we’re looking for in the upcoming game.

All that and more “Why’s all the RUN gone?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

