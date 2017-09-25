Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Buccaneers Recap: The Keenum King (ep. 421)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings doubled up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-17 Sunday afternoon at Historic US Bank Stadium. The theme of the day was “Unlikely Heroes” as Case Keenum had the best game of his career, leading the Vikings offense in the absence of Sam Bradford. Plus the Zimmer Hellfire Defense got Turnover Party 2017 (finally) started forcing Jameis Winston into three interceptions. An all-around great performance and the type the team needed to snap the squad and fanbase out of an early season funk.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Case Keenum Silenced a Lot of Critics

• Pat Shumur Called a Helluva Game

• Dalvin Cook Ate

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is The Zimmer Hellfire Defense

• Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen

• Andrew Sendejo’s Best Game of His Career

• Xavier Rhodes-Mike Evans Lived Up to the Hype

• What Happens Next Week at Quarterback?

• Odds & Ends

• Looking Ahead at the Schedule

