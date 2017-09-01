Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Recap: The Preseason is Dead. Long Live the Preseason. (ep. 407)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings mercifully wrapped up the preseason Thursday getting boatraced by the Miami Dolphins at Historic US Bank Stadium. Even though the game was an exhibition, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t important for the bottom of the roster players. We talk about who made some dough and who’s going to be kneeding dough at Domino’s next week.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Dissecting Rick Spielman’s Comments

• Cayleb Jones Made Himself Some Money

• Eric Wilson is Making the 53

• The Mandatory Mitch Leidner Talking Point

• Taylor YOLO Heinicke

• Mackenzie Alexander. Bruh.

• Rodney Adams is Not Making the Team

• Other Jabronis Not Making It

• Loose Ends

All that and more “NFL Participant Mitch Leidner” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN