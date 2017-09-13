LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap: We Own The North (ep. 412)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Headquarters with Shawn Zobel (ep. 413)

By Andy Carlson September 13, 2017 8:30 am

To help breakdown WHY the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got off to a fast start on the 2017 campaign, we brought in Shawn Zobel (@ZobelSports) of 1500 ESPN’s Football Headquarters Podcast. Shawn and I talked about if Sam Bradford’s Week 1 play was legit or just a mirage, why Dalvin Cook is the real deal, how the offensive line improved from recent campaigns, what’s possibly keeping Laquon Treadwell from being a contributor, Adrian Peterson being washed, and why the Zimmer Hellfire Defense is Super Bowl caliber.

All that and more “Tebow or Bradford?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Schefter Adrian Pterson Andy Carlson Dalvin Cook Football Headquarters laquon treadwell Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Sam Bradford Shawn Zobel Stefon Diggs Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap: We Own The North (ep. 412)