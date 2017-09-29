Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview: The Great Barrier Reiff (ep. 425)

The winner of Sunday’s showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will have an edge in the early NFC North race. Will the Purple seize that edge and defend Historic US Bank Stadium? We dive in and talk about how the Vikings can get a win on Five Things Friday (tease: Riley Reiff Revenge Game narratives). Plus let’s make some money this weekend as Joe Duffy (@offshoreinsider) stops by for his weekly best bets.

All that and more “Bahahaha Matt Kalil” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

