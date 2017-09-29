LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Lionheart with Michael Grey & Vikes Over Beers feat. Josh Pelto (ep. 424)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview: The Great Barrier Reiff (ep. 425)

By Andy Carlson September 29, 2017 10:31 am

The winner of Sunday’s showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will have an edge in the early NFC North race. Will the Purple seize that edge and defend Historic US Bank Stadium? We dive in and talk about how the Vikings can get a win on Five Things Friday (tease: Riley Reiff Revenge Game narratives). Plus let’s make some money this weekend as Joe Duffy (@offshoreinsider) stops by for his weekly best bets.

All that and more “Bahahaha Matt Kalil” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Dalvin Cook Detroit Lions Jeff Locke Joe Duffy Matthew Stafford Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Offshore Insider Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Riley Reiff Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Lionheart with Michael Grey & Vikes Over Beers feat. Josh Pelto (ep. 424)