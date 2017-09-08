Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Preview – Forward-Down-Forward-High Punch (ep. 411)

The New Orleans Saints march into Historic US Bank Stadium on Monday Night to christen the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings 2017 campaign. We preview the game, they key player matchups we’re looking forward to (Linval Joseph versus Max Unger is going to be HUGE), keys to a Vikings victory, and keys to a Vikings loss. Plus we wrap it up with Five Things Friday featuring Randy Moss memories and wondering if significant roster turnover is a good or bad thing for this 2017 squad.

All that and more "Why are we so concerned with their RB3?" chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

