Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap: We Own The North (ep. 412)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings defended their home domicile Monday Night turning back the New Orleans Saints at the gates of Historic US Bank Stadium in a convincing 29-19 victory. Former Viking Legend Adrian Peterson was held in check, while rookie running back Dalvin Cook broke records. The Purple recovered from a listless and lethargic preseason to kick the 2017 campaign off with a statement win. 19-0 in my opinion.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• Slingin’ Sam Bradford!

• Dalvin Cook’s Debut

• Stefon Diggs Go BOOM!

• The Offensive Line Was ________.

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is Back

• Welcome Back Anthony Barr

• Trae Waynes Wasn’t Terrible?

• Adrian Peterson is Old and Bad

• Is This Sustainable?

• Odds and Ends

All that and more “Super Bowl, Homeboy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

