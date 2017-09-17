Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Steelers Recap – Case in Point (ep. 416)

The previously undefeated Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings saw their winning-streak snapped in Pittsburgh by the Steelers 26-9 on Sunday afternoon. Case Keenum did his best Case Keenum impression in place of an injured Sam Bradford and the Vikes made too many mental errors and penalties to keep pace in their first road test of the season. That sound you heard was fan expectations crashing back to Earth.

Today’s Talking Points Include:

• The Case Keenum Effect

• Penalties Were Murder

• Defense Kept This a Game, But…

• Offensive Line Still Needs Work

• Stefon Diggs is a Leader

• Everson Griffen is a Man

• The Cornerback Discussion

• Special Teams Snaffus

• Odds and Ends

• Twitter Questions

All that and more “#FreeSloter” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

