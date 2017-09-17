LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Steelers Recap – Case in Point (ep. 416)

September 17, 2017

The previously undefeated Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings saw their winning-streak snapped in Pittsburgh by the Steelers 26-9 on Sunday afternoon. Case Keenum did his best Case Keenum impression in place of an injured Sam Bradford and the Vikes made too many mental errors and penalties to keep pace in their first road test of the season. That sound you heard was fan expectations crashing back to Earth.

Today’s Talking Points Include:
• The Case Keenum Effect
• Penalties Were Murder
• Defense Kept This a Game, But…
• Offensive Line Still Needs Work
• Stefon Diggs is a Leader
• Everson Griffen is a Man
• The Cornerback Discussion
• Special Teams Snaffus
• Odds and Ends
• Twitter Questions

All that and more “#FreeSloter” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

