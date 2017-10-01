Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Recap: Ehhhhhhhhh (ep. 426)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 1, 2017 6:39 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fumbled away a golden opportunity to make noise in the early NFC North race handing the Detroit Lions a 14-7 win Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Despite a top-shelf game by the Zimmer Hellfire Defense, turnovers and inconsistent offensive play doomed the Vikings from kickoff. Plus the biggest loss is Dalvin Cook, potentially lost for the season with a knee injury (early reports say torn ACL). Let’s recap the bleh day that was.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers.
• Dalvin Cook: Why can’t We Have Nice Things?
• Summary Judgement on the Offense
• We Don’t Deserve This Defense
• Told Y’all About Danielle Hunter
• Where’s Kyle Rudolph?
• Stefon Diggs’ Leadership
• Anthony Barr Appreciation Thread
• Odds ‘N Ends
• On to Chicago

All that and more “More Turnovers Than the British Baking Show” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

